Shadcn, the creator of ui.shadcn, introduced a new way for developers to build component libraries. Unlike traditional libraries with fixed styling, props, or events, this approach allows complete customization to suit your needs. As Shadcn says, “It’s a collection of re-usable components that you can copy and paste into your apps.” Zernonia showcases the power of this approach, demonstrating customization techniques and explaining its recent surge in popularity.