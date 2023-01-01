The Vue-niverse of SEO: Uncovering the Secrets

This talk discusses the impact of JavaScript on SEO, particularly for single-page applications (SPAs). When Google crawls and indexes an SPA, there are limitations such as no interactions, no scrolling, and no data persistence. Additionally, SPA URLs must be actual URLs and not just fragments. The talk also covers on-page and technical SEO, including the importance of HTTPS, mobile friendliness, and descriptive URLs. The use of Nuxt.js and its SEO kit is recommended for easier implementation of SEO best practices.