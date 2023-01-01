Vue.js Live 2023

Talks

1. The Hidden Cost of Open Source

Aaron Mitchell

2. A Saga of Web Rendering Woes

Alba Silvente Fuentes

3. The Vue-niverse of SEO: Uncovering the Secrets

Alexander Lichter

4. TresJS, a declarative way of creating 3D scenes from Vue components

Alvaro Saburido

5. Building for the Edge - Crafting a Next-Gen Framework

Daniel Roe

6. Stop Writing Your Routes

Eduardo San Martin Morote

7. You’re Probably Using Lighthouse Wrong: How We Got Tricked by a Single Magic Number

Filip Rakowski

8. Image Optimization - Quick Win for Improving Performance in Vue & Nuxt Apps

Jakub Andrzejewski

9. Building Backwards Compatible Vue Libraries

Jessica Sachs

10. Nuxt 3 Modules and Open-Source

Lucie Haberer

11. Building the Vue 3 VDOM on Stage

Marc Backes

12. Writing Good Tests for Vue Applications (e2e vs. Component Tests, Features of a *Good* Test)

Markus Oberlehner

13. Component Design Patterns

Michael Thiessen

14. Alive and Kicking - A Vue Into Rock & Roll

Tim Benniks

Alive and Kicking - A Vue Into Rock & Roll

Alive and Kicking - A Vue Into Rock & Roll

Tim Benniks

Rock & roll is alive and kicking and in this talk I will showcase that Vue is so versatile it can be used to do audio visualisations while rock guitar soars through the browser. The audience will have access to a vue application which allows them to vote for a song to be played live on stage. The screen shows all the votes and I play them as they come up. While playing music meta data is shown and an audio visualisation plays while I’m rocking on stage. The more votes a song gets, the higher it shows on the list and the more chance I’ll play it. The whole experience is created using Vue and Uniform. Next to waking the audience up with some spicy rock & roll, I will explain how the software was build and why Vue is such an important technology for composable architectures with multiple channels. Vue is also used to control the guitar sound, right from the browser.