Vue.js Live 2023

Talks

1. The Hidden Cost of Open Source

Aaron Mitchell

2. A Saga of Web Rendering Woes

Alba Silvente Fuentes

3. The Vue-niverse of SEO: Uncovering the Secrets

Alexander Lichter

4. TresJS, a declarative way of creating 3D scenes from Vue components

Alvaro Saburido

5. Building for the Edge - Crafting a Next-Gen Framework

Daniel Roe

6. Stop Writing Your Routes

Eduardo San Martin Morote

7. You’re Probably Using Lighthouse Wrong: How We Got Tricked by a Single Magic Number

Filip Rakowski

8. Image Optimization - Quick Win for Improving Performance in Vue & Nuxt Apps

Jakub Andrzejewski

9. Building Backwards Compatible Vue Libraries

Jessica Sachs

10. Nuxt 3 Modules and Open-Source

Lucie Haberer

11. Building the Vue 3 VDOM on Stage

Marc Backes

12. Writing Good Tests for Vue Applications (e2e vs. Component Tests, Features of a *Good* Test)

Markus Oberlehner

13. Component Design Patterns

Michael Thiessen

14. Alive and Kicking - A Vue Into Rock & Roll

Tim Benniks

A Saga of Web Rendering Woes

A Saga of Web Rendering Woes

Alba Silvente Fuentes

This talk will look at the evolution of web rendering modes and what the Jamstack movement is all about. We will build a demo project to show how a static site generator and a Headless CMS can be combined to create dynamic and engaging stories while maintaining a static site’s performance and scalability benefits. You will learn about the advantages and limitations of each rendering mode and gain a deeper understanding of how to use Jamstack to build powerful and dynamic storytelling experiences.