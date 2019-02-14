Vue.js Amsterdam 2019

Amsterdam, Netherlands

February 14-15, 2019

The biggest Vue.js conference in the world happens once a year in Amsterdam.

Playlist

How to craft a Vue CLI Plugin

How to craft a Vue CLI Plugin

Learn how to craft a Vue CLI plugin.

Static Site Generation is Awesome

Static Site Generation is Awesome

Learn about static site generation.

Understanding webpack from the inside out

Understanding webpack from the inside out

Understand webpack from the inside out.

Vue CLI – How to write components with it

Vue CLI – How to write components with it

Learn how to write components by using Vue CLI.

Empowering Vue with TypeScript, Inversify, & Vuex

Empowering Vue with TypeScript, Inversify, & Vuex

Learn how to use different tips, technologies, and tools with Vue in real projects.

Nuxt.js 2019 - Don't miss the NEWS!

Nuxt.js 2019 - Don't miss the NEWS!

Learn about Nuxt.js in 2019.

Next Level Jest Testing with Vue.js

Next Level Jest Testing with Vue.js

Learn how CodeShip uses Jest to test their Vue applications.

How to avoid mistakes in state management.

How to avoid mistakes in state management.

Learn why following a flux pattern matters and how to avoid other potential mistakes in state management.

Accessibility with Vue.js

Accessibility with Vue.js

Learn about Accessibility with Vue.js.

Visualizations using SVG, Canvas, and WebGL in Vue

Visualizations using SVG, Canvas, and WebGL in Vue

Learn about visualizations using SVG, Canvas, ad WebGL in Vue.

SSR Revolution Vue 2.6

SSR Revolution Vue 2.6

An overview of server-side rendering and its effect of web applications today.

NativeScript-Vue + ML = The Great MiniBar Challenge: MixoLogy

NativeScript-Vue + ML = The Great MiniBar Challenge: MixoLogy

Learn how to use NativeScript and machine learning to create a smart mobile app.

Modern Web Apps Performance Tricks with PWA and Vue.js

Modern Web Apps Performance Tricks with PWA and Vue.js

A close look at tricks that you can use with PWA and Vue.js to improve your web app performance.

GraphQL + Apollo + Vue.js = Magic

GraphQL + Apollo + Vue.js = Magic

A breakdown of GraphQL and Vue Apollo as well as how they can work together.

Media for everyone - how to make your Vue Apps accessible for all users

Media for everyone - how to make your Vue Apps accessible for all users

A step by step guide on making your Vue.js app accessible for everyone.