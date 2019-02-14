Vue.js Amsterdam 2019

Learn how to craft a Vue CLI plugin.
February 14-15, 2019
The biggest Vue.js conference in the world happens once a year in Amsterdam.
Learn how to craft a Vue CLI plugin.
Learn about static site generation.
Understand webpack from the inside out.
Learn how to write components by using Vue CLI.
Learn how to use different tips, technologies, and tools with Vue in real projects.
Learn about Nuxt.js in 2019.
Learn how CodeShip uses Jest to test their Vue applications.
Learn why following a flux pattern matters and how to avoid other potential mistakes in state management.
Learn about Accessibility with Vue.js.
Learn about visualizations using SVG, Canvas, ad WebGL in Vue.
An overview of server-side rendering and its effect of web applications today.
Learn how to use NativeScript and machine learning to create a smart mobile app.
A close look at tricks that you can use with PWA and Vue.js to improve your web app performance.
A breakdown of GraphQL and Vue Apollo as well as how they can work together.
A step by step guide on making your Vue.js app accessible for everyone.