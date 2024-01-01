Get a year access to Vue Mastery with 40% off
VueConf US 2024
Talks
1. Vue & Vite Updates
Evan You
2. Slots Slots Slots Everybody
Abbey Perini
3. Rendering Revealed
Adam Jahr
4. Empowering Vue Apps with AI
Aileen Villanueva Lecuona
5. Vue.js Hydration Demystified
Alexander Lichter
6. Real Native Vue Apps with NativeScript-Vue
Camilo Martinez
7. Tech Parents Do's and Don'ts for Teaching Your Kids Programming
Cassandra Chin
8. Common Mistakes in Vue.js and How to Avoid Them
Daniel Kelly
9. Vue, You and AI Search
Daniel Madalitso Phiri
10. Nailing It with Nuxt 3 - Inside and Out
Daniel Roe
11. Laravel
David Nahodyl
12. End-to-end Type Safety
Erik Hanchett
13. A New Vue Router
Evan Sutherland
14. Fast Nuxt.js Applications with PRPL Pattern
Filip Rakowski
15. From Your Perspective - A Nerdy Journey
Gant Laborde
16. Vue.js Globetrotter: Mastering i18n for User-Centric Web Applications
J.D. Hillen
17. AI and the Future of Testing
Jordan Powell
18. Scalable Forms in Vue
Justin Schroeder
19. Turbocharged Javascript with hand crafted WASM
Justin Schroeder
20. Accessibility
Katherine Herbert
21. Appetite for Components
Lee Martin
22. Reusable Widgets that Work!
Maria Lamardo
23. How !to be Mentored
Nerando Johnson
24. Fetching Data and the Perception of Speed
Rijk van Zanten
25. Migrating from Vue 2 Class Components
Robby Helms
26. Performance-Minded Development with Nuxt 3
Valerie England
27. Vue + TensorFlow.js: Building Your First ML Powered App
Will Marple
Presented May 16