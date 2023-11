A lot has happened last year for the Vue.js ecosystem. As Vue 3 became the new default, a complete re-write of the docs boasted newly recommended tooling like Vite and Pinia. After much anticipation, Nuxt 3 was released with amazing developer conveniences, TS support, and server side functionality baked in. In this talk, we’ll take a tour of what all happened and how it positions you to create your best web-apps in 2023!