Vue.js: Building Secure Applications

This talk focuses on the various techniques and best practices that developers can use to ensure the security of their Vue applications. It covers topics such as authentication and authorization, multifactor auth, JWTs, fine-grain-authorization, and passwordless. I’ll provide a introductory understanding of the risks involved in building Vue applications, and will show attendees some techniques to secure apps by using Vue’s built-in features and additional security libraries. Through practical examples, attendees will learn how to identify and mitigate security risks in their own Vue projects.