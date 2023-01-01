Testing Vue Components with Cypress

Let’s dive into Cypress component testing for Vue, and look at how to mount a component and test its behavior from a user’s perspective, in the browser. We’ll talk about best practices for slots, props, events, and other common scenarios that Vue developers might run into, like how to provide a router or global store to your components when needed.

This talk will assume some familiarity with Vue and general ideas around component-based development, but doesn’t assume you already have component testing experience.