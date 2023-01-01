VueConf US 2023

1. State of the Vuenion

Evan You

2. Monitoring Your Production Vue Apps

Abhijeet Prasad

3. Proven Pinia Patterns

Adam Jahr

4. Building Data-Intensive Visualization Applications with Vue

Alex Harding

5. What to love about Vue in 2023

Alex Kyriakidis

6. Build & Deploy Mobile Apps with Nuxt Ionic

Cecelia Martinez

7. Patterns for Large Scale Vue.js Applications

Daniel Kelly

8. Speed up your development flow with Vite

Felipe Flor

9. Freak'n Keyboard Traps

Homer Gaines

10. The Next Vuetify

John Leider

11. Conquering Forms in Vue

Justin Schroeder

12. Appetite for Components

Lee Martin

13. Testing Vue Components with Cypress

Mark Noonan

14. Render when? Render where? Render why? Render what?

Phil Hawksworth

15. 10 things about Postman everyone should know

Pooja Mistry

16. Vue to the Edge

Sébastien Chopin

17. Demystifying the Dreaded A/B Test

Chris Demars

18. Introducing unjs

Daniel Roe

19. Nuxt SSG: Strategies & Pitfalls

David Nahodyl

20. Building Your First Open Source Project

Erik Hanchett

21. Two Keys to AI's Future

Gant Laborde

22. Building Desktop Apps with Vue

J.D. Hillen

23. DevOps before there was "devops"

Jeremy Meiss

24. Session Replay

Ryan Albrecht

25. Vue.js: Building Secure Applications

Tyler Clark

The creator of Vue.js updates the community on the roadmap for the Vue.js framework for 2023.