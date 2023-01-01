Demystifying the Dreaded A/B Test

The A/B test! We’ve all thought it: “What’s the point? How much configuration do we need?” If you’re familiar with the scientific method, those steps carve out the path to experimentation and A/B testing. Everyone loves a good hypothesis right? I know I do. Melding the world of science and software can help alleviate the stresses of experiments and help to maximize impact of every feature. In this talk we will journey through what an A/B test is, defining goals for A/B testing your app, and rolling out features based on successful experiments.