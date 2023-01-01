Vue Mastery
VueConf US 2023
Talks
1. State of the Vuenion
Evan You
2. Monitoring Your Production Vue Apps
Abhijeet Prasad
3. Proven Pinia Patterns
Adam Jahr
4. Building Data-Intensive Visualization Applications with Vue
Alex Harding
5. What to love about Vue in 2023
Alex Kyriakidis
6. Build & Deploy Mobile Apps with Nuxt Ionic
Cecelia Martinez
7. Patterns for Large Scale Vue.js Applications
Daniel Kelly
8. Speed up your development flow with Vite
Felipe Flor
9. Freak'n Keyboard Traps
Homer Gaines
10. The Next Vuetify
John Leider
11. Conquering Forms in Vue
Justin Schroeder
12. Appetite for Components
Lee Martin
13. Testing Vue Components with Cypress
Mark Noonan
14. Render when? Render where? Render why? Render what?
Phil Hawksworth
15. 10 things about Postman everyone should know
Pooja Mistry
16. Vue to the Edge
Sébastien Chopin
17. Demystifying the Dreaded A/B Test
Chris Demars
18. Introducing unjs
Daniel Roe
19. Nuxt SSG: Strategies & Pitfalls
David Nahodyl
20. Building Your First Open Source Project
Erik Hanchett
21. Two Keys to AI's Future
Gant Laborde
22. Building Desktop Apps with Vue
J.D. Hillen
23. DevOps before there was "devops"
Jeremy Meiss
24. Session Replay
Ryan Albrecht
25. Vue.js: Building Secure Applications
Tyler Clark
Presented May 25
Erik Hanchett presents his lightning talk at VueConf US 2023