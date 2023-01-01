Build & Deploy Mobile Apps with Nuxt Ionic

Do you love building with Nuxt but need a native mobile experience? Nuxt Ionic is an out-of-the-box integration that lets you build Nuxt applications with a native look and feel leveraging Ionic components, composables, and icons. Nuxt Ionic automatically imports what you need from the Ionic framework mobile UI toolkit, as well as Capacitor, which provides native mobile device functionality and builds for iOS and Android. This talk will cover the features and use cases of Nuxt Ionic, how to get started, and even deploying your mobile app to users with Ionic’s Appflow platform.