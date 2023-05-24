The creator of Vue.js updates the community on the roadmap for the Vue.js framework for 2023.
May 24-26, 2023
Vue Mastery is the sole destination for VueConf US 2023 conference videos.
The creator of Vue.js updates the community on the roadmap for the Vue.js framework for 2023.
Join Abhijeet Prasad, maintainer of Sentry's open source Vue SDK, as he helps you understand the how to get increased visibility into your Vue applications in production. This talk will dive deep into: - Tracking bundle size, web vitals, and other important performance metrics - Configuring distributed tracing to see how your Vue applications are affected by your backend services - Exploring different monitoring tools you can use to get these insights
With Vue's new-and-improved state management library, we gain a much more modular tool. While being more flexible and lacking the Mutations of Vuex, Pinia presents us with more opportunities to be creative (for better or worse) with our app architecture and how state management is conducted and organized within it. This talk explores some @posva-approved best practices and architectural design patterns to consider when using Pinia in production.
Data visualization applications are complicated. When building a complex data visualization application in Vue, early design of state management and user interaction is crucial in avoiding significant technical debt as requirements change during development. In this session, we will take an in depth look at the real-world development of a data visualization dashboard built at RTI International’s Center for Data Science, discussing patterns, pitfalls, and libraries – including RTI’s open source Harness-Vue tools.
A lot has happened last year for the Vue.js ecosystem. As Vue 3 became the new default, a complete re-write of the docs boasted newly recommended tooling like Vite and Pinia. After much anticipation, Nuxt 3 was released with amazing developer conveniences, TS support, and server side functionality baked in. In this talk, we’ll take a tour of what all happened and how it positions you to create your best web-apps in 2023!
Do you love building with Nuxt but need a native mobile experience? Nuxt Ionic is an out-of-the-box integration that lets you build Nuxt applications with a native look and feel leveraging Ionic components, composables, and icons. Nuxt Ionic automatically imports what you need from the Ionic framework mobile UI toolkit, as well as Capacitor, which provides native mobile device functionality and builds for iOS and Android. This talk will cover the features and use cases of Nuxt Ionic, how to get started, and even deploying your mobile app to users with Ionic's Appflow platform.
Vue can be used for large and small projects alike. Large scale projects though, need to be approached with a bit more thought and design. Why not be inspired by tried and true design patterns from the Vue.js community at large. During the talk we discuss practical design patterns for making your large scale Vue.js projects more predictable including: - Adopting community standards - Component conventions - Routing conventions - Using sdks - Wrapping third-party libs - and more!
By the end of this talk, you'll have a better understanding of how Vite can streamline your web development workflows and help you build better, more performant web applications. So, let's get started!
Part of my Empathy Series: Keyboard traps are instances where keyboard users encounter areas of an app or website where they can't move forward in the process. Effectively, they are blocked due to the keyboard actions being "trapped" on a particular element. In this talk, I will discuss common causes of keyboard traps and how to fix them.
Learn about the new features and functionality in Vuetify 3 and how it improves the developer and user experience.
Building great forms is a pain. You need to consider labels, help text, validation, grouping, internationalization, accessibility, repopulation, and backend error handling. Honestly, it can be tempting to cut corners. In this talk we’ll introduce FormKit — a form framework that can dramatically simplify your next project.
Five years ago, Vue.js completely changed the way I develop experimental web apps for some of the biggest artists in music (Foo Fighters, Metro Boomin, Lord Huron, Florence and The Machine, and many many others.)
Let's dive into Cypress component testing for Vue, and look at how to mount a component and test its behavior from a user's perspective, in the browser. We'll talk about best practices for slots, props, events, and other common scenarios that Vue developers might run into, like how to provide a router or global store to your components when needed. This talk will assume some familiarity with Vue and general ideas around component-based development, but doesn't assume you already have component testing experience.
In this talk, we’ll compare popular rendering models in order to understand their relative strengths and weaknesses. We’ll consider what project requirements might call for different types of rendering. And we’ll walk through a practical example which combines a number of rendering techniques to see how a web project can use a variety of complementary technologies with compelling results.
Everyone is familiar with Postman as being a helpful tool for testing APIs. But people are often surprised when they discover the Postman platform’s true depth and wide breadth of capabilities beyond testing. In this session, I’m here to share 10 valuable tips and tricks I’ve learned along the way that will make you say, “Whoa, that’s awesome!”
Learn how to build a Vue application deployed to the edge to bring a blazing fast experience to your end users.