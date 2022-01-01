Vue Mastery
VueConf US 2022
Talks
1. Opening Keynote
Evan You
2. How we migrated our HUGE app to Vue 3
Alex Van Liew
3. Maintainable & Resilient Projects Through Internal UI Libraries
Austin Gil
4. Unit Testing Vue Apps: Tips, Tricks, and Best Practices
Beth Qiang
5. Debugging Vue Applications
Cecelia Martinez
6. Dissecting the Pinia Source Code
Daniel Kelly
7. What's coming in Nuxt 3
Dan Vega
8. Building Accessible Components
Homer Gaines
9. Animating Vue with GSAP
J.D. Hillen
10. Deploy, Release, CI/CD, oh my! DevOps for the rest of us
Jeremy Meiss
11. Stress-free Testing for Vue 3
Jessica Sachs
12. Nuxt.js and Chrome
Kara Erickson
13. Modern Mobile Development
Mike Hartington
14. Create a Custom Component Library with Vue!
Paige Kelley
15. Improving Pagespeed Performance with Vue 3
Tom Dale
16. Why do we even test?
Bart Ledoux
17. Component Testing with Playwright
Debbie O'Brien
18. Know your Components
Lukas Stracke
19. What's 'this'?
Colin DeCarlo
20. Vue Traffic Light Chrome Extension
Adam Frank
21. Getting Started: Amplify Authenticator
Erik Hanchett
22. (Share) Point of Vue
Scott Hickerson
23. Building Docker Extensions using Vue & Nuxt
Evan Harris
24. Build a Community
Ricardo Vargas
25. Using Vue for your IoT Solution
Bill Baker
Presented June 9