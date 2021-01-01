VueConf US 2021

Talks

1. Looking Through the VueFinder

Henri Helvetica

2. Component Testing with Vite, Vue, and Cypress

Jessica Sachs

3. HTML Email with Vue.js

Tracey Holinka

4. Component Library / Accessibility

Jonathan Bakebwa

5. Vuetify 3

John Leider

6. The Vue 3 Composition API

Natalia Tepluhina

7. Nuxt Performances

Debbie O'Brien

Component Testing with Vite, Vue, and Cypress

Component Testing with Vite, Vue, and Cypress

Jessica Sachs

Cypress’s brand-new component test runner is designed to replace your Node-based Jest component tests. It runs your components and their tests in the browser and interacts with them as a user would – by simulating real interactions with Cypress’s test driver. Since the components run in the browser, you get to debug them using your favorite developer tools. Acting as something in-between a Playground and a Test Runner, developing components within Cypress is a blast. To achieve lightning-fast TDD, the Cypress Component Test Runner supports Vite. In this talk, we’ll explore what a developer workflow with Vite, Vue, and Cypress looks like and see how fun testing can actually be.