Component Testing with Vite, Vue, and Cypress

Cypress’s brand-new component test runner is designed to replace your Node-based Jest component tests. It runs your components and their tests in the browser and interacts with them as a user would – by simulating real interactions with Cypress’s test driver. Since the components run in the browser, you get to debug them using your favorite developer tools. Acting as something in-between a Playground and a Test Runner, developing components within Cypress is a blast. To achieve lightning-fast TDD, the Cypress Component Test Runner supports Vite. In this talk, we’ll explore what a developer workflow with Vite, Vue, and Cypress looks like and see how fun testing can actually be.