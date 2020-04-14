VueConf US 2021

This talk looks at the improvements made with image formatting and loading — from the methods to the actual media.
April 14, 2020
Cypress's brand-new component test runner is designed to replace your Node-based Jest component tests. It runs your components and their tests in the browser and interacts with them as a user would -- by simulating real interactions with Cypress's test driver. Since the components run in the browser, you get to debug them using your favorite developer tools. Acting as something in-between a Playground and a Test Runner, developing components within Cypress is a blast. To achieve lightning-fast TDD, the Cypress Component Test Runner supports Vite. In this talk, we'll explore what a developer workflow with Vite, Vue, and Cypress looks like and see how fun testing can actually be.
In this talk you'll learn how to use Vue.js to craft emails and bring some joy into HTML email development.
Taking a look at a component library built with accessibility in mind.
An overview of new features coming to the next version of Vuetify, Titan. Includes code examples of Vue 2 -> 3 conversions, the new layout system, global default properties, and more.
With the Vue 3 Composition API we got a powerful tool to abstract the logic. But how do you make your composables really flexible? In this talk we will livecode a composition function to match a set of different APIs selected by a spinning wheel.
Nuxt is performant out of the box, doing a lot for you automatically. Take a look at how webpack works; you don’t even have to do anything to get all these features such as lazy loading and code splitting. Also Nuxt Image. Yes there is now Nuxt Image to make your images super performant.