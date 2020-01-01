Vue Mastery
VueConf US 2020
Talks
1. State of the Vuenion
Evan You
2. All you need is Apollo Client
Natalia Tepluhina
3. The State of CSS in Vue
Jameena Mcinteer
4. What you'll love in Vue 3
Alex Kyriakidis
5. Vuetify v2+
John Leider
6. Typescript + Vue @ Politico
Jack Koppa
7. Content Loading That Isn't Broken
Maria Lamardo
8. Component Documentation Made Easy
Bart Ledoux
9. Unconventional Vue - Vue as a Backend Framework
Oscar Spencer
10. Validations in the Composition Age
Damian Dulisz
11. Demystifying the Vue Lifecycle
Jaime Jones
12. SEO in a Vue.js World
Alexander Lichter
13. Launching a New Design System With Zero Downtime
Sean O'Donohue & Cecy Correa
14. Everything as Compiler
Henry Zhu
15. Static is the New Dynamic
Debbie O'Brien
16. Get the Most Out of Vue Router
Eduardo San Martin Morote
17. Simplifying Complex Forms in Vue
Sebastian Jay
18. Migrating a Large Legacy App to Vue
Peter Keirn
19. Creating a Website With Gridsome
Jose Garrido
20. How to Communicate Between Components
Austin Gil
21. Managing a Large in Place Migration to Nuxt.js
Austin Story
22. Application Shortcuts with a Renderless Event Component
Rolf Haug
23. Building Ecommerce Storefronts With Big Commerce & Vue
Ashley McKemie
24. Let's Vue Like It's 1999!
Mike Dodge
25. Nuxt.js + Netlify CMS
Daniel Kelly
26. The Lazy Way to Better Performance
Karen Baney
The State of CSS in Vue
Jameena Mcinteer
Presented March 2
Discover different ways to bring CSS into your Vue app.