March 2-4, 2020
Vue Mastery is the sole destination for VueConf US 2020 conference videos. More talks from the conference will be released every week.
A close look at the progress Vue has made in the last year and the journey to releasing Vue 3.
Explore what Apollo Client can do for your Vue application.
Discover different ways to bring CSS into your Vue app.
Discover exciting key features that Vue 3 will introduce to us.
A look at how Vuetify has improved in the last year and what to expect from v2.2.
Discuss how CLI TypeScript Vue projects can overall be good for your next project
Explore how we can improve the experience for a lot of users who rely on assistive technologies.
Learn how to write beautiful documentation for your components that other developers will love.
Learn about what's possible using Vue on the other side of the spectrum...as a backend.
Explore new possibilities with the composition API and Vuelidate.
An overview of the Vue lifecycle with examples of when to use each lifecycle method.
Learn the basics of SEO and examine best practices and their implementations with the help of vue-meta and Nuxt.js.
Learn how to achieve an easy launch on a new design system.
A view of programming that understands how abstraction relates and distances us to people over artifacts.
Learn why the sky is the limit as far as static pages is concerned.
Get a better understanding of Vue Router's API and the excitement to refactor some bits of your Vue app.