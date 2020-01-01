VueConf US 2020

Austin, TX, USA

March 2-4, 2020

Vue Mastery is the sole destination for VueConf US 2020 conference videos. More talks from the conference will be released every week.

Playlist

State of the Vuenion

State of the Vuenion

A close look at the progress Vue has made in the last year and the journey to releasing Vue 3.

All you need is Apollo Client

All you need is Apollo Client

Explore what Apollo Client can do for your Vue application.

The State of CSS in Vue

The State of CSS in Vue

Discover different ways to bring CSS into your Vue app.

What you'll love in Vue 3

What you'll love in Vue 3

Discover exciting key features that Vue 3 will introduce to us.

Vuetify v2+

Vuetify v2+

A look at how Vuetify has improved in the last year and what to expect from v2.2.

Typescript + Vue @ Politico

Typescript + Vue @ Politico

Discuss how CLI TypeScript Vue projects can overall be good for your next project

Content Loading That Isn't Broken

Content Loading That Isn't Broken

Explore how we can improve the experience for a lot of users who rely on assistive technologies.

Component Documentation Made Easy

Component Documentation Made Easy

Learn how to write beautiful documentation for your components that other developers will love.

Unconventional Vue - Vue as a Backend Framework

Unconventional Vue - Vue as a Backend Framework

Learn about what's possible using Vue on the other side of the spectrum...as a backend.

Validations in the Composition Age

Validations in the Composition Age

Explore new possibilities with the composition API and Vuelidate.

Demystifying the Vue Lifecycle

Demystifying the Vue Lifecycle

An overview of the Vue lifecycle with examples of when to use each lifecycle method.

SEO in a Vue.js World

SEO in a Vue.js World

Learn the basics of SEO and examine best practices and their implementations with the help of vue-meta and Nuxt.js.

Launching a New Design System With Zero Downtime

Launching a New Design System With Zero Downtime

Learn how to achieve an easy launch on a new design system.

Everything as Compiler

Everything as Compiler

A view of programming that understands how abstraction relates and distances us to people over artifacts.

Static is the New Dynamic

Static is the New Dynamic

Learn why the sky is the limit as far as static pages is concerned.

Get the Most Out of Vue Router

Get the Most Out of Vue Router

Get a better understanding of Vue Router's API and the excitement to refactor some bits of your Vue app.