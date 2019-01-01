Vue Mastery
VueConf US 2019
Talks
1. State of Vuenation
Evan You
2. Vuejs In Practice at Optoro
Andrew Krawchyk
3. Zen and The Art of VueJS
Jen Looper
4. Demystifying: The Dark Art of SFC Compilation
Rahul Kadyan
5. Advanced Animations with Vue.js
Krystal Campioni
6. Building Desktop Applications with Vue
Natalia Tepluhina
7. Dynamic CSS with Vue
Miriam E Suzanne
8. The Future of Web Animation
Sarah Drasner
9. Vue 3: What I'm Most Excited About
Chris Fritz
10. 9 Performance Secrets Revealed
Guillaume Chau
11. Building Fast and Semantic Input Masks in VueJS
Divya Sasidharan
12. Back to the Vueture: Stuck in the Event Loop
Tessa
13. Web Accessibility With Vue.js
Maria Lamardo
14. Run Your Vue and Node App Anywhere
John Papa
15. Ionic & Vue for Fast Mobile Apps
Mike Hartington
16. Phenomenal Design Patterns in Vue
Jacob Schatz
17. Accessibility for Everyone or Accessibility 101
Chris DeMars
18. Vue + i18n = FUN!
Casie Siekman
19. Cloudinary's New Vue SDK
Doug Steinberg
20. The Ramp Up to Vue
Charles Villard
21. Sub-second Vue
Lucas Still
22. Building a Better Tomorrow
Jennifer Bland
23. KnowBe4 Human error. Conquered.
Benji Dalton
24. How to Reduce Your Vue Bundle Size With Webpack
Jennifer Bland
25. Global vs Component State in Vuex
Jaimes Jones
26. Progressively Enhanced Form Validation
Matt Brophy
27. Quickly Delivering Value to Users
Brad Balfour
28. Using Subscriptions in Your Vue Apps
Vladimir Novick
