VueConf US 2018

Talks

1. State of Vue

Evan You

2. How We Do Vue At GitLab

Jacob Schatz

3. Vue in Motion

Rachel Nabors

4. Testing Vue apps

Edd Yerburgh

5. Serverless Functions and Vue.js

Sarah Drasner

6. vue-rx

John Lindquist

7. Create an Engaging Native Mobile App with Vue and NativeScript

Jen Looper

8. 7 secret patterns Vue consultants don't want you to know

Chris Fritz

9. Agile Design Systems in Vue

Miriam Suzanne

10. Vue & TypeScript: Up and Running

Daniel Rosenwasser

11. A React Point of Vue

Divya Sasidharan

12. Vue & SSR: The best practices

Sebastien Chopin

13. A Short Synopsis of Vue Storybook

Peter Finn

14. Prototyping with Vue Single File Component

Pine Wu

15. 5 Libraries You Should Know About

Adam Jahr

16. Update an Existing Application to Vue

Michael Bennett

17. Vue and Vuex for Complex Application State

Patrick Seda

18. Top 5 Must-Have UI Animation Patterns

Rachel Nabors

19. The Dream: A Full Rewrite

Seth White

20. Start Your Own Vue.js Meetup

Ben Hong

21. Reusability - Is It Worth It?

Shelton Clinard

22. Reactivity - Learning by Accident

Jeff Schenck

23. Quick Publishing of Redistributable SFC on NPM

Mike Dodge

24. OverVue of Vuetify.js

CJ

25. Ionic and Vue

Mike Hartington

26. Dynamic Store Modules with Vuex

Adam Bradford

27. Build a MiniFlix Clone with Vue Contest

Dan Zeitman

28. Beyond HTML with Vue

Eduardo San Martin Morote

29. Vue with AWS Lambda

Matt Biilmann

30. 40 Hour Plan For UX Proficiency

Jacob Covey

31. Code Splitting Patterns with Vue

Sean Thomas Larkin
How We Do Vue At GitLab

How We Do Vue At GitLab

Jacob Schatz

We talk about what we’ve learned in 1 year of using Vue in production. How we mix in Vuex, webpack, and other tools. How we write tons of code and get from idea to production so quickly using VueJS as our workhorse. How we get crap done at GitLab.