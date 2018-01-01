7. Create an Engaging Native Mobile App with Vue and NativeScript
Jen Looper
8. 7 secret patterns Vue consultants don't want you to know
Chris Fritz
9. Agile Design Systems in Vue
Miriam Suzanne
10. Vue & TypeScript: Up and Running
Daniel Rosenwasser
11. A React Point of Vue
Divya Sasidharan
12. Vue & SSR: The best practices
Sebastien Chopin
13. A Short Synopsis of Vue Storybook
Peter Finn
14. Prototyping with Vue Single File Component
Pine Wu
15. 5 Libraries You Should Know About
Adam Jahr
16. Update an Existing Application to Vue
Michael Bennett
17. Vue and Vuex for Complex Application State
Patrick Seda
18. Top 5 Must-Have UI Animation Patterns
Rachel Nabors
19. The Dream: A Full Rewrite
Seth White
20. Start Your Own Vue.js Meetup
Ben Hong
21. Reusability - Is It Worth It?
Shelton Clinard
22. Reactivity - Learning by Accident
Jeff Schenck
23. Quick Publishing of Redistributable SFC on NPM
Mike Dodge
24. OverVue of Vuetify.js
CJ
25. Ionic and Vue
Mike Hartington
26. Dynamic Store Modules with Vuex
Adam Bradford
27. Build a MiniFlix Clone with Vue Contest
Dan Zeitman
28. Beyond HTML with Vue
Eduardo San Martin Morote
29. Vue with AWS Lambda
Matt Biilmann
30. 40 Hour Plan For UX Proficiency
Jacob Covey
31. Code Splitting Patterns with Vue
Sean Thomas Larkin
In this talk, Sean Larkin, program manager at Microsoft, runs through how Code Splitting is a first class citizen in the Vue ecosystem and the one-line change you can make to split your code and make your components asynchronous.