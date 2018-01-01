Vue Mastery
VueConf Toronto 2018
Talks
1. Vue 3.0 Updates
Evan You
2. Vuetify, The Path to 2.0
John Leider
3. Visualizations using SVG, Canvas, and WebGL in Vue
Chris Fritz
4. Vue and Vuex: The good, the bad and the ugly
Filipa Lacerda
5. Light, lazy asynchronous patterns for Vue Apps
Eduardo San Martin Morote
6. Nuxt.js 2
Sebastien Chopin
7. Augmenting Shopify with Vue.js
Trudy MacNabb
8. A Token Walks Into a SPA
Ignacio Anaya
9. A Vue from Ionic
Josh Thomas
10. Easy 3D Graphics with Vue
Brian Jesse
11. Design Systems in Vue
Benjamin Michoux
12. Enhancing Cart Customization with Vue
Charles Ouellet
13. The Performance Alphabet
Henri Helvetica
14. Vue Instance & Communication with the Outside World
Houmaan Saffarzadeh
15. nextTick down to business
Tessa
