Connect.Tech 2019
Talks
1. Going Serverless with Vue.js
Divya Sasidharan
2. Testing Your Vue Application
Jennifer Bland
3. Vue Form Validation
Maria Lamardo
4. Managing State in Vue.js
Shaun Wildermuth
5. Real-time Vue: Never Say "Try Refreshing?" Again
Ari Clark
6. Fundamental Component Design Patterns
Ben Hong
7. Vue.js for Regular People
Raymond Camden
8. Where Have Vueben All My Life
Tessa
9. Composing Functionality With The New Vue APIs
Jake Dohm
10. Dependency Injection in Vue
Alex Riviere
Vue Form Validation
Maria Lamardo
Presented December 18
Dive into form validation in Vue and the difference between Vuelidate and VeeValidate.