Connect.Tech 2019

Talks

1. Going Serverless with Vue.js

Divya Sasidharan

2. Testing Your Vue Application

Jennifer Bland

3. Vue Form Validation

Maria Lamardo

4. Managing State in Vue.js

Shaun Wildermuth

5. Real-time Vue: Never Say "Try Refreshing?" Again

Ari Clark

6. Fundamental Component Design Patterns

Ben Hong

7. Vue.js for Regular People

Raymond Camden

8. Where Have Vueben All My Life

Tessa

9. Composing Functionality With The New Vue APIs

Jake Dohm

10. Dependency Injection in Vue

Alex Riviere

Dependency Injection in Vue

Dependency Injection in Vue

Alex Riviere

An incremental talk through the use of dependency injection in Vue.