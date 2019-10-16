Connect.Tech 2019

Atlanta, Georgia, USA

October 16-18 2019

The premier front-end dev conference in the southeast US featuring a full Vue.js track.

Playlist

Going Serverless with Vue.js

Learn how to examine strategies for building applications in VueJS with a serverless mindset.

Testing Your Vue Application

Learn why you should test and how to test using Jest, Cypress, and Vue-test-utils.

Vue Form Validation

Dive into form validation in Vue and the difference between Vuelidate and VeeValidate.

Managing State in Vue.js

Learn how Vuex simplifies and centralizes your state management in Vue in order to get your data in control.

Real-time Vue: Never Say "Try Refreshing?" Again

Build real-time user interfaces with Vue and event-driven architecture methods like web sockets.

Fundamental Component Design Patterns

Discuss fundamental component design patterns and anti-patterns that you need to consider for component reusability and more.

Vue.js for Regular People

Get introduced to Vue.js and walk through how to use Vue for everything from simple page enhancements to full "apps" using routing and security.

Where Have Vueben All My Life

Discuss creating and styling custom components.

Composing Functionality With The New Vue APIs

Learn about the composing functionality with the new Vue APIs.

Dependency Injection in Vue

An incremental talk through the use of dependency injection in Vue.