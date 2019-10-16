Connect.Tech 2019

Learn how to examine strategies for building applications in VueJS with a serverless mindset.
October 16-18 2019
The premier front-end dev conference in the southeast US featuring a full Vue.js track.
Learn how to examine strategies for building applications in VueJS with a serverless mindset.
Learn why you should test and how to test using Jest, Cypress, and Vue-test-utils.
Dive into form validation in Vue and the difference between Vuelidate and VeeValidate.
Learn how Vuex simplifies and centralizes your state management in Vue in order to get your data in control.
Build real-time user interfaces with Vue and event-driven architecture methods like web sockets.
Discuss fundamental component design patterns and anti-patterns that you need to consider for component reusability and more.
Get introduced to Vue.js and walk through how to use Vue for everything from simple page enhancements to full "apps" using routing and security.
Discuss creating and styling custom components.
Learn about the composing functionality with the new Vue APIs.
An incremental talk through the use of dependency injection in Vue.