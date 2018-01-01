Vue Mastery
Connect Tech 2018
Talks
1. Why Vue-Cli Needed a UI and What You Can Do With It
Guillaume Chau
2. VuePress- Documentation Made Easy
Ben Hong
3. Test-Driven Development in Vue with Cypress
Josh Justice
4. 7 Secret Patterns Vue Consultants Don't Want You To Know
Chris Fritz
5. Building Forms for an Engaging User Experience in Vue.js
Divya Sasidharan
6. Angular Features in Vue.js
Natalia Tepluhina
7. New to Front End Dev? Get Rocking With Vue.js
Diana Rodriguez
8. Demystifying the Dark Art of SFC Compilation
Rahul Kadyan
9. Human vs AI: Build a Mobile App with NativeScript
Jen Looper
Why Vue-Cli Needed a UI and What You Can Do With It
Guillaume Chau
Presented October 18
Core Vue Team Member Guillaume Chau talks about the power of the Vue UI