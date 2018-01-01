Connect Tech 2018

Talks

1. Why Vue-Cli Needed a UI and What You Can Do With It

Guillaume Chau

2. VuePress- Documentation Made Easy

Ben Hong

3. Test-Driven Development in Vue with Cypress

Josh Justice

4. 7 Secret Patterns Vue Consultants Don't Want You To Know

Chris Fritz

5. Building Forms for an Engaging User Experience in Vue.js

Divya Sasidharan

6. Angular Features in Vue.js

Natalia Tepluhina

7. New to Front End Dev? Get Rocking With Vue.js

Diana Rodriguez

8. Demystifying the Dark Art of SFC Compilation

Rahul Kadyan

9. Human vs AI: Build a Mobile App with NativeScript

Jen Looper

Natalia Tepluhina

Natalia Tepluhina discusses how we can use feature’s from Angular within our Vue apps.