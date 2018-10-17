Connect Tech 2018

Atlanta, Georgia, USA

October 17-19, 2018

The premier front-end dev conference in the southeast US featuring a full Vue.js track.

Playlist

Why Vue-Cli Needed a UI and What You Can Do With It

Core Vue Team Member Guillaume Chau talks about the power of the Vue UI

VuePress- Documentation Made Easy

Politico's Ben Hong explores how VuePress makes creating your documentation easy.

Test-Driven Development in Vue with Cypress

Learn about test-driven development in Vue with Cypress

7 Secret Patterns Vue Consultants Don't Want You To Know

Core Vue Team Member Chris Fritz shares 7 patterns that will improve your Vue apps.

Building Forms for an Engaging User Experience in Vue.js

Divya Sasidharan breaks down what makes a good form and demonstrates how to implement best practices in your Vue.js forms.

Angular Features in Vue.js

Natalia Tepluhina discusses how we can use feature's from Angular within our Vue apps.

New to Front End Dev? Get Rocking With Vue.js

New to front end dev? In this talk, Diana Rodriguez talks about her journey going from the back-end and becoming full-stack by learning Vue.js.

Demystifying the Dark Art of SFC Compilation

A deep dive into the Single File Component (SFC) compilation process of Vue.

Human vs AI: Build a Mobile App with NativeScript

How to use Google's new machine learning SDK integrated with Firebase, ML Kit, along with Vue.js and NativeScript.