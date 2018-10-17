Connect Tech 2018

Core Vue Team Member Guillaume Chau talks about the power of the Vue UI
October 17-19, 2018
The premier front-end dev conference in the southeast US featuring a full Vue.js track.
Politico's Ben Hong explores how VuePress makes creating your documentation easy.
Learn about test-driven development in Vue with Cypress
Core Vue Team Member Chris Fritz shares 7 patterns that will improve your Vue apps.
Divya Sasidharan breaks down what makes a good form and demonstrates how to implement best practices in your Vue.js forms.
Natalia Tepluhina discusses how we can use feature's from Angular within our Vue apps.
New to front end dev? In this talk, Diana Rodriguez talks about her journey going from the back-end and becoming full-stack by learning Vue.js.
A deep dive into the Single File Component (SFC) compilation process of Vue.
How to use Google's new machine learning SDK integrated with Firebase, ML Kit, along with Vue.js and NativeScript.