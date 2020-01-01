Vue Mastery

Black Friday

Massive Deals to Elevate your Vue Skills

As tech shifts, staying competitive matters more than ever. We’re offering our biggest discounts yet on Vue Mastery and full learning bundles to help you sharpen your skills and future-proof your career.

Unlock Your Potential

What does a Vue Mastery
subscription give you?

143
talks
21
courses
73
hours

Exclusive Collaboration

Collaboration Offer

Vue Mastery × Vue School

Choose the perfect Black Friday deal for your Vue.js learning journey

75% OFF

Vue Ecosystem Energizer

$1,615
$399
Save $1,216

What's included:

Vue Mastery Annual Membership - $300
Vue Cert Mid-Level Exam + prep - $499
Mastering Nuxt Complete - $299
Nuxt Cert Mid-Level Exam Only - $220
Mastering Pinia Complete - $297
Total Value:
$1,615
YOU ONLY PAY$399
Get This Bundle - Save $1,216
80% OFF

Vue Mastery Accelerator

$2,770
$599
Save $2,171

What's included:

Vue Mastery Annual Membership - $300
Vue Cert Mid-Level Exam + prep - $499
Mastering Nuxt Complete - $299
Nuxt Cert Mid-Level Exam + Prep - $499
Mastering Pinia Complete - $297
AI Driven Development Masterclass Starter Pack - $495
JavaScript Cert Mid-Level Exam + Prep - $380
Total Value:
$2,770
YOU ONLY PAY$599
Get Complete Bundle - Save $2,171
60% OFF

Vue Mastery Core

$300
$120
Save $180

What's included:

Vue Mastery subscription - Full access to all courses
Total Value:
$300
YOU ONLY PAY$120

VM Bundle Perks Breakdown

A breakdown of the bundle components and their value

Vue, Nuxt and JS CERT

Vue, Nuxt, and JavaScript Full Prep Bundle

Mid-Level Certification

Get access to three mid-level certifications, including the official Vue exam created with Evan You and the official Nuxt exam created with Sébastien Chopin. It’s the full prep experience for developers who want to level up fast and prove they can architect and build like real professionals, not tutorial chasers.

  • Complete prep guides for Vue, Nuxt, and JavaScript
  • Full self-study training for all three certifications
  • Hands-on challenges with real working code solutions
  • Access to the private certification communities
  • Full trial exams for each certification
  • Official exam vouchers you can redeem anytime
  • Free retakes for all exams

Original Value $1,378

Mastering Nuxt

Mastering Nuxt 4: Full Stack Unleashed

Complete

This is the official Nuxt training experience, created with Sébastien Chopin, the creator of Nuxt, and Michael Thiessen, one of the best Vue and Nuxt educators in the world. You’re not just learning a framework. You’re learning how to think like a full-stack Nuxt engineer who can architect fast, scalable, production-ready apps with confidence.

  • Full access to all 12 chapters and 95 lessons when complete
  • Streaming and downloadable launch chapters
  • Invitation to the exclusive Mastering Nuxt Discord server
  • Source code for every single lesson so you can learn from real, working examples
  • A certificate of completion to mark your achievement

Original Value $299

Mastering Pinia

Mastering Pinia

Complete

Built and taught by Eduardo San Martin Morote, the creator of Pinia and Vue Router. Learn state management from the source. Master how to design scalable, type-safe stores, make smarter architectural decisions, and write dynamic, reactive code that stands the test of time.

  • Stream or download 9+ chapters and 50+ lessons
  • 15+ hands-on coding exercises
  • Invitation to the Mastering Pinia Discord server
  • Full source code for all lessons
  • Certificate of completion

Original Value $297

AIDD

AI-Driven Development Masterclass

Starter Pack

Get access to the 4 foundational AIDD masterclass courses, built to turn web developers into AI-first engineers. You’ll learn how modern AI systems actually work under the hood: context windows, model reasoning, token strategies, retrieval pipelines, autonomous agents, and how to stitch all of this into real production architecture. You’ll see exactly how to build features that think, tools that adapt, and workflows that operate far beyond human speed.

  • Design RAG systems that understand your data cold
  • Build agents that write, test, analyze and optimize your code
  • Architect AI-powered apps like top engineering teams

Original Value $495

Learning Paths for all Levels

If you’re brand new to Vue, you can start with this beginner path that teaches the essentials.
Keep in mind this path is a suggestion, and we recommend exploring what other  courses  you may want to watch.

Vue 3
Vue 2

    Intro to Vue 3 (Options API)

    Learn the fundamentals of Vue 3 in this course that starts with the very basics.

    Real World Vue 3 (Composition API)

    Learn the fundamentals of building a production-level single page application with Vue 3.

    Touring Vue Router (Composition API)

    Explore how Vue Router gives your Vue 3 app the navigation features it needs to scale.

    Pinia Fundamentals

    Learn the fundamentals of Pinia, Vue's new state management library, by building a simple Todo List App.

    Intro to Vue 3 + TypeScript

    With Vue 3's enhanced TypeScript support, using it just got easier. Learn how to strengthen your Vue apps with this popular technology.

    Lightning Fast Builds w/ Vite

    Learn about Vite, the lightning-fast and lean build tool and dev server, billed as the next generation of front end tooling. Taught by its creator, Evan You.

    Quick Tests with Vitest

    Speed up your component tests with Vitest, the blazing fast unit test framework powered by Vite.js.

    Nuxt 3 Essentials

    Learn this intuitive framework that includes built-in tools and structure to build Vue apps that can scale.

What our subscribers say

Vue Mastery has been a monumental resource for my journey into Vue.js. The videos get you building something right away that’s a useable real-world project. Due to that, I’ve got a firm grasp on Vue concepts after just a few courses and builds. I am super glad I subscribed.
TomTom
They take what can seem complicated and break it down into easy-to-understand chunks of knowledge. This is one of the best investments in my coding education I've ever made.
Jim StrotherJim Strother
I can gladly say that Vue Mastery took a great part in me finding a job using Vue today.
Nicolás JeremíasNicolás Jeremías
Vue Mastery is absolutely the best place to learn Vue, from your first version to advanced techniques. Instructors are brilliant, material is laid out perfectly for easy comprehension, and videos are high quality. I've purchased a handful of other courses and they don't even come close to Vue Mastery. Thank you guys for putting together these awesome courses!
William C.William C.
Vue Mastery has given me a better understanding of how Vue.js works under the hood. I've been able to take the lessons I've learned and apply them to my everyday development. Not just the best practices, but why things work the way they do. And how to adapt my applications for future use cases. Vue Mastery is a must to any developer who is interested in learning more about Vue.js.
J.D.HJ.D.H
Vue Mastery has been a monumental resource for my journey into Vue.js. The videos get you building something right away that’s a useable real-world project. Due to that, I’ve got a firm grasp on Vue concepts after just a few courses and builds. I am super glad I subscribed.
TomTom
They take what can seem complicated and break it down into easy-to-understand chunks of knowledge. This is one of the best investments in my coding education I've ever made.
Jim StrotherJim Strother
I can gladly say that Vue Mastery took a great part in me finding a job using Vue today.
Nicolás JeremíasNicolás Jeremías
Vue Mastery is absolutely the best place to learn Vue, from your first version to advanced techniques. Instructors are brilliant, material is laid out perfectly for easy comprehension, and videos are high quality. I've purchased a handful of other courses and they don't even come close to Vue Mastery. Thank you guys for putting together these awesome courses!
William C.William C.
Vue Mastery has given me a better understanding of how Vue.js works under the hood. I've been able to take the lessons I've learned and apply them to my everyday development. Not just the best practices, but why things work the way they do. And how to adapt my applications for future use cases. Vue Mastery is a must to any developer who is interested in learning more about Vue.js.
J.D.HJ.D.H
Vue Mastery has been a monumental resource for my journey into Vue.js. The videos get you building something right away that’s a useable real-world project. Due to that, I’ve got a firm grasp on Vue concepts after just a few courses and builds. I am super glad I subscribed.
TomTom
They take what can seem complicated and break it down into easy-to-understand chunks of knowledge. This is one of the best investments in my coding education I've ever made.
Jim StrotherJim Strother
I can gladly say that Vue Mastery took a great part in me finding a job using Vue today.
Nicolás JeremíasNicolás Jeremías
Vue Mastery is absolutely the best place to learn Vue, from your first version to advanced techniques. Instructors are brilliant, material is laid out perfectly for easy comprehension, and videos are high quality. I've purchased a handful of other courses and they don't even come close to Vue Mastery. Thank you guys for putting together these awesome courses!
William C.William C.
Vue Mastery has given me a better understanding of how Vue.js works under the hood. I've been able to take the lessons I've learned and apply them to my everyday development. Not just the best practices, but why things work the way they do. And how to adapt my applications for future use cases. Vue Mastery is a must to any developer who is interested in learning more about Vue.js.
J.D.HJ.D.H

Download the cheatsheets

Save time and energy with our cheat sheets.
Vue 3 Essentials
Vue 3 Essentials
Nuxt
Nuxt
Vue 3 Migration Guide
Vue 3 Migration Guide
Vue 3 Composition API
Vue 3 Composition API
Vue Router
Vue Router
Pinia
Pinia