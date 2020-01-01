As tech shifts, staying competitive matters more than ever. We’re offering our biggest discounts yet on Vue Mastery and full learning bundles to help you sharpen your skills and future-proof your career.Unlock Your Potential
Choose the perfect Black Friday deal for your Vue.js learning journey
A breakdown of the bundle components and their value
Vue, Nuxt, and JavaScript Full Prep Bundle
Mid-Level Certification
Get access to three mid-level certifications, including the official Vue exam created with Evan You and the official Nuxt exam created with Sébastien Chopin. It’s the full prep experience for developers who want to level up fast and prove they can architect and build like real professionals, not tutorial chasers.
Original Value $1,378
Mastering Nuxt 4: Full Stack Unleashed
Complete
This is the official Nuxt training experience, created with Sébastien Chopin, the creator of Nuxt, and Michael Thiessen, one of the best Vue and Nuxt educators in the world. You’re not just learning a framework. You’re learning how to think like a full-stack Nuxt engineer who can architect fast, scalable, production-ready apps with confidence.
Original Value $299
Mastering Pinia
Complete
Built and taught by Eduardo San Martin Morote, the creator of Pinia and Vue Router. Learn state management from the source. Master how to design scalable, type-safe stores, make smarter architectural decisions, and write dynamic, reactive code that stands the test of time.
Original Value $297
AI-Driven Development Masterclass
Starter Pack
Get access to the 4 foundational AIDD masterclass courses, built to turn web developers into AI-first engineers. You’ll learn how modern AI systems actually work under the hood: context windows, model reasoning, token strategies, retrieval pipelines, autonomous agents, and how to stitch all of this into real production architecture. You’ll see exactly how to build features that think, tools that adapt, and workflows that operate far beyond human speed.
Original Value $495
If you’re brand new to Vue, you can start with this beginner path that teaches the essentials.
Keep in mind this path is a suggestion, and we recommend exploring what other courses you may want to watch.