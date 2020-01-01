TypeScript Friendly Vue 3

Lessons

1. Introduction to the Script Setup Syntax

2:34

2. Reactive Variables with Type Inference

5:57

3. Typing Your Callback Functions

4:09

4. Props with Compiler Macros

5:55

5. Type-Safe Emit

4:41

6. (Bonus) Vue vs React: Framework Philosophy

1:35

(Bonus) Vue vs React: Framework Philosophy

In this bonus lesson, we’ll explore the difference in