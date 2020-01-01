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TypeScript Friendly Vue 3
Lessons
1. Introduction to the Script Setup Syntax
2:34
2. Reactive Variables with Type Inference
5:57
3. Typing Your Callback Functions
4:09
4. Props with Compiler Macros
5:55
5. Type-Safe Emit
4:41
6. (Bonus) Vue vs React: Framework Philosophy
1:35
(Bonus) Vue vs React: Framework Philosophy
In this bonus lesson, we’ll explore the difference in