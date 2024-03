Nuxt.js is an SSR framework, but it’s not just that. It’s also a Routing framework.

In fact, routing is the more prevalent feature because you can actually turn off SSR entirely if you want to, but you can’t avoid using the Nuxt routing system if you are using the Nuxt framework.

So, we’re dedicating this entire lesson to the Nuxt.js file-based routing system by implementing two new pages.