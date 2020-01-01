Q&A with Evan You

Lessons

1. What is your daily routine?

1:38

2. Who inspires you?

1:15

3. Advice for becoming a full-time open-source creator?

1:14

4. How do you overcome tough challenges?

1:53

5. What is your next game-changing idea?

0:40

6. What's your approach to creating elegant components?

1:43

7. Recommended toolchain for a solo developer working alone?

0:56

8. What to consider when using experimental Vue features?

2:53

9. Will there be a dedicated mobile solution?

1:14

10. What is your vision for Vue 4?

2:41

11. How can Vue's longevity be assured?

2:42

12. How to prevent Vue from becoming overcomplicated?

2:33

13. How does the team maintain backwards compatibility?

2:01

14. How can we help increase adoption of Vue in companies?

2:56

15. Will Vue become compile-only like Svelte?

1:36

16. What about React Server Components for Vue?

1:28

17. How does the JavaScript ecosystem influence Vue's direction?

3:02

18. What advice for aspiring developers?

1:51

19. How can people help support you and the Vue Project?

2:05

Who inspires you?

Question

**Many people are