Next-Level Vue 2

Lessons

1. Next-Level Vue: Orientation

3:20

2. Progress Bar: Axios Interceptors

8:30

3. In-Component Route Guards

7:48

4. Global and Per-Route Guards

10:13

5. Completing our Progress Bar

11:08

6. Error Handling

10:04

7. Reusable Form Components: BaseInput

8:06

8. Reusable Form Components: BaseSelect

6:13

9. Reusable Form Components: BaseButton

5:58

10. Form Validation with Vuelidate

10:02

11. Form Validation with Vuelidate Pt. 2

12:53

12. Mixins

7:59

13. Filters

7:31

