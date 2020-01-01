Vue Mastery
Courses
Learning Paths
Blog
Conferences
Pricing
Search
Toggle menu
Next-Level Vue 2
Lessons
1. Next-Level Vue: Orientation
3:20
2. Progress Bar: Axios Interceptors
8:30
3. In-Component Route Guards
7:48
4. Global and Per-Route Guards
10:13
5. Completing our Progress Bar
11:08
6. Error Handling
10:04
7. Reusable Form Components: BaseInput
8:06
8. Reusable Form Components: BaseSelect
6:13
9. Reusable Form Components: BaseButton
5:58
10. Form Validation with Vuelidate
10:02
11. Form Validation with Vuelidate Pt. 2
12:53
12. Mixins
7:59
13. Filters
7:31
Mixins
Learn how to encapsulate repeated code into a mixin that can be used throughout your app.