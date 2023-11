The more you keep working on an application, the more complicated its routing becomes, and the easier it is to make a mistake. “Was the route named users or was it user?”, “Did it have an id param or was it userId?”. If only TypeScript could tell you what are the possible names and params. If only you didn’t have to write a single route anymore and let a plugin do it for you. In this talk we will go through what it took to bring automatically typed routes for Vue Router.