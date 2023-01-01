Vue Mastery
Vue.js Live 2023
Talks
1. The Hidden Cost of Open Source
Aaron Mitchell
2. A Saga of Web Rendering Woes
Alba Silvente Fuentes
3. The Vue-niverse of SEO: Uncovering the Secrets
Alexander Lichter
4. TresJS, a declarative way of creating 3D scenes from Vue components
Alvaro Saburido
5. Building for the Edge - Crafting a Next-Gen Framework
Daniel Roe
6. Stop Writing Your Routes
Eduardo San Martin Morote
7. You’re Probably Using Lighthouse Wrong: How We Got Tricked by a Single Magic Number
Filip Rakowski
8. Image Optimization - Quick Win for Improving Performance in Vue & Nuxt Apps
Jakub Andrzejewski
9. Building Backwards Compatible Vue Libraries
Jessica Sachs
10. Nuxt 3 Modules and Open-Source
Lucie Haberer
11. Building the Vue 3 VDOM on Stage
Marc Backes
12. Writing Good Tests for Vue Applications (e2e vs. Component Tests, Features of a *Good* Test)
Markus Oberlehner
13. Component Design Patterns
Michael Thiessen
14. Alive and Kicking - A Vue Into Rock & Roll
Tim Benniks
Building for the Edge - Crafting a Next-Gen Framework
Daniel Roe
Presented May 12
Creating a new Vue-based meta-framework from scratch with live coding.