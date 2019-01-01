Vue Mastery
Vue.js Amsterdam 2019
Talks
1. How to craft a Vue CLI Plugin
Guillaume Chau
2. Static Site Generation is Awesome
Alex Kyriakidis and Rolf Haug
3. Understanding webpack from the inside out
Sean Larkin
4. Vue CLI – How to write components with it
Thorsten Linusborg
5. Empowering Vue with TypeScript, Inversify, & Vuex
Quique Fernandez Guerra
6. Nuxt.js 2019 - Don't miss the NEWS!
Sebastien Chopin
7. Next Level Jest Testing with Vue.js
Roman Kuba
8. How to avoid mistakes in state management.
Filipa Lacerda
9. Accessibility with Vue.js
Callum Macrae
10. Visualizations using SVG, Canvas, and WebGL in Vue
Chris Fritz
11. SSR Revolution Vue 2.6
Guillaume Chau
12. NativeScript-Vue + ML = The Great MiniBar Challenge: MixoLogy
Jen Looper
13. Modern Web Apps Performance Tricks with PWA and Vue.js
Filip Rakowski
14. GraphQL + Apollo + Vue.js = Magic
Sara Vieira
15. Media for everyone - how to make your Vue Apps accessible for all users
Maya Shavin
