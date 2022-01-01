VueConf US 2022

Talks

1. Opening Keynote

Evan You

2. How we migrated our HUGE app to Vue 3

Alex Van Liew

3. Maintainable & Resilient Projects Through Internal UI Libraries

Austin Gil

4. Unit Testing Vue Apps: Tips, Tricks, and Best Practices

Beth Qiang

5. Debugging Vue Applications

Cecelia Martinez

6. Dissecting the Pinia Source Code

Daniel Kelly

7. What's coming in Nuxt 3

Dan Vega

8. Building Accessible Components

Homer Gaines

9. Animating Vue with GSAP

J.D. Hillen

10. Deploy, Release, CI/CD, oh my! DevOps for the rest of us

Jeremy Meiss

11. Stress-free Testing for Vue 3

Jessica Sachs

12. Nuxt.js and Chrome

Kara Erickson

13. Modern Mobile Development

Mike Hartington

14. Create a Custom Component Library with Vue!

Paige Kelley

15. Improving Pagespeed Performance with Vue 3

Tom Dale

16. Why do we even test?

Bart Ledoux

17. Component Testing with Playwright

Debbie O'Brien

18. Know your Components

Lukas Stracke

19. What's 'this'?

Colin DeCarlo

20. Vue Traffic Light Chrome Extension

Adam Frank

21. Getting Started: Amplify Authenticator

Erik Hanchett

22. (Share) Point of Vue

Scott Hickerson

23. Building Docker Extensions using Vue & Nuxt

Evan Harris

24. Build a Community

Ricardo Vargas

25. Using Vue for your IoT Solution

Bill Baker

In the Stress-free Testing workshop, you’ll learn how to test both simple and complex components. Optional Typescript track with the Composition API. Hands-on Activities: Use TDD to build new components (Modals, Accordions, and Lists) Test components that use transitions, scoped slots, and async network requests Test basic components that use slots, props, and events Learn patterns for working with Vuex, Pinia, Vue Router, and VueI18n Leverage spies, mocks, and stubs to make assertions about your components behavior Setup Code Coverage and Accessibility Tests Testing Fundamentals: The Anatomy of a Test Runner - Terms and Definitions. The Testing Pyramid - Understanding End-to-end Testing, component testing, and unit testing. The Critical Path - Thinking like a user about tests and code quality. The Best Practices - Testing best practices and how to avoid common mistakes. At the end of this workshop, you should have the functional knowledge on how to tackle and test complex Vue components as well as understand how to craft a reliable component test and determine what’s worth testing.