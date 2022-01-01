Modern Mobile Development

It’s 2022, and mobile development is more essential to everyday life than it’s ever been. With this, developers have had to pick and choose what tech stack they would use to build for mobile. While this started with one set of tools per platform, we now have multiple options available, and some that can even target multiple platforms with one codebase. But one question remains: what’s the right set of tools? In this talk, we’ll examine what technologies are available, and explore if the tech stack we need has been the web all along.