Learn about the State of Vuenation from the man who wrote the framework.
March 25-27, 2019
Vue Mastery is the sole destination for VueConf US 2019 conference videos.
A case study in shipping Vue.js to desktop and mobile devices at Optoro.
Learn about the zen and the art of Vue.js
Learn about and demystify the dark art of SFC compilation.
How to use advanced CSS animations and transitions with Vue.
Building a desktop application with Vue is easier than you might think.
Understand how CSS can work with Vue.
Push the boundaries of what you can do on the Web and look into the future of web animation.
Discuss some interesting features in the upcoming Vue 3 release.
A look at performance secrets that improve an app's performance to create a better user experience.
Dive into Input Masks and learn how to use them with Vue.
A talk on learning how to make .nextTick work and not getting stuck in the event loop.
A closer look into Web accessibility with Vue.js.
Explore how to get your Vue.js app to run everywhere by using Node.js.
A look at how you can use Ionic and Vue together to quickly create a compelling mobile application.
Take a look at different types of design patterns in Vue.js.