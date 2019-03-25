VueConf US 2019

Tampa, Florida, USA

March 25-27, 2019

Vue Mastery is the sole destination for VueConf US 2019 conference videos.

State of Vuenation

Learn about the State of Vuenation from the man who wrote the framework.

Vuejs In Practice at Optoro

A case study in shipping Vue.js to desktop and mobile devices at Optoro.

Zen and The Art of VueJS

Learn about the zen and the art of Vue.js

Demystifying: The Dark Art of SFC Compilation

Learn about and demystify the dark art of SFC compilation.

Advanced Animations with Vue.js

How to use advanced CSS animations and transitions with Vue.

Building Desktop Applications with Vue

Building a desktop application with Vue is easier than you might think.

Dynamic CSS with Vue

Understand how CSS can work with Vue.

The Future of Web Animation

Push the boundaries of what you can do on the Web and look into the future of web animation.

Vue 3: What I'm Most Excited About

Discuss some interesting features in the upcoming Vue 3 release.

9 Performance Secrets Revealed

A look at performance secrets that improve an app's performance to create a better user experience.

Building Fast and Semantic Input Masks in VueJS

Dive into Input Masks and learn how to use them with Vue.

Back to the Vueture: Stuck in the Event Loop

A talk on learning how to make .nextTick work and not getting stuck in the event loop.

Web Accessibility With Vue.js

A closer look into Web accessibility with Vue.js.

Run Your Vue and Node App Anywhere

Explore how to get your Vue.js app to run everywhere by using Node.js.

Ionic & Vue for Fast Mobile Apps

A look at how you can use Ionic and Vue together to quickly create a compelling mobile application.

Phenomenal Design Patterns in Vue

Take a look at different types of design patterns in Vue.js.