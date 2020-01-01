Level up your skills with the highest quality Vue tutorials

Real World Vue 3 (Composition API)
Vue 3
Composition API

Real World Vue 3 (Composition API)

Learn the fundamentals of building a production-level single page application with Vue 3.

1 hr 3 min
beginner

Adam Jahr

Adam
Vue 3 Deep Dive with Evan You
Vue 3

Vue 3 Deep Dive with Evan You

Understand Vue 3 from the inside out through the perspective of the creator himself, Evan You.

3 hr 7 min
advanced

Evan You

Evan
Lightning Fast Builds w/ Vite

Lightning Fast Builds w/ Vite

Learn about Vite, the lightning-fast and lean build tool and dev server, billed as the next generation of front end tooling. Taught by its creator, Evan You.

44 min
advanced

Evan You

Evan
Coding Better Composables
Vue 3

Coding Better Composables

Learn how to write scalable Composables based on best practices from the popular VueUse library.

28 min
intermediate

Gregg Pollack

Gregg
From Vuex to Pinia
Vue 3

From Vuex to Pinia

Transition your state management from Vuex to Pinia with the guidance of a Vue Core Team Member.

26 min
intermediate

Ben Hong

Ben
Nuxt 3 Essentials
Vue 3

Nuxt 3 Essentials

Learn this intuitive framework that includes built-in tools and structure to build Vue apps that can scale.

22 min
intermediate

Steve Edwards

Steve
Vue 3 Forms
Vue 3

Vue 3 Forms

Create simpler and more powerful reusable forms with Vue 3.

1 hr 25 min
intermediate

Marina Mosti

Marina
TypeScript Friendly Vue 3
Vue 3

TypeScript Friendly Vue 3

Get a better developer experience when using TypeScript in your Vue 3 apps by leveraging the script setup syntax.

24 min
advanced

Andy Li

Andy

Featured Lessons

Free tutorials
What is Pinia?

What is Pinia?

Learn Vue 3’s new elegant state management library built upon the composition API

Intro to Vite

Intro to Vite

Vite Creator Evan You shares why he created this modern build tool and how it's the next generation of front-end tooling.

What is a Composable?

What is a Composable?

Composables allow us to craft well organized, transparent, and highly reusable pieces of reactive code. They're similar to React’s Hooks.

Intro to Vue 3

Intro to Vue 3

Brand new to Vue? Start learning the basics in this lesson that explores the essential syntax.

Vue 3 Overview

Vue 3 Overview

Gregg Pollack introduces how Vue 3's core modules work together, to prep you to dive deep into Vue 3 concepts with Evan You.

Intro to GraphQL

Intro to GraphQL

Learn the problem with traditional REST APIs and how GraphQL solves it by offering a modern, flexible solution.

Why Vue & TypeScript

Why Vue & TypeScript

Considering adding TypeScript to your Vue project? Explore the considerations to take in this lesson.

Building a Vue 3 app

Building a Vue 3 app

Starting building a production-level app using Vue 3.

Explore more courses

Download the cheatsheets

Save time and energy with our cheat sheets.
Vue Essentials
Vue Essentials
Nuxt
Nuxt
Vue 3 Migration Guide
Vue 3 Migration Guide
Vue 3 Composition API
Vue 3 Composition API
Vue Router
Vue Router
Pinia
Pinia

What our subscribers are saying

Vue Mastery has been a monumental resource for my journey into Vue.js. The videos get you building something right away that’s a useable real-world project. Due to that, I’ve got a firm grasp on Vue concepts after just a few courses and builds. I am super glad I subscribed.
TomTom
They take what can seem complicated and break it down into easy-to-understand chunks of knowledge. This is one of the best investments in my coding education I've ever made.
Jim StrotherJim Strother
I can gladly say that Vue Mastery took a great part in me finding a job using Vue today.
Nicolás JeremíasNicolás Jeremías
Vue Mastery is absolutely the best place to learn Vue, from your first version to advanced techniques. Instructors are brilliant, material is laid out perfectly for easy comprehension, and videos are high quality. I've purchased a handful of other courses and they don't even come close to Vue Mastery. Thank you guys for putting together these awesome courses!
William C.William C.
Vue Mastery has given me a better understanding of how Vue.js works under the hood. I've been able to take the lessons I've learned and apply them to my everyday development. Not just the best practices, but why things work the way they do. And how to adapt my applications for future use cases. Vue Mastery is a must to any developer who is interested in learning more about Vue.js.
J.D.HJ.D.H
Vue Mastery has been a monumental resource for my journey into Vue.js. The videos get you building something right away that’s a useable real-world project. Due to that, I’ve got a firm grasp on Vue concepts after just a few courses and builds. I am super glad I subscribed.
TomTom
They take what can seem complicated and break it down into easy-to-understand chunks of knowledge. This is one of the best investments in my coding education I've ever made.
Jim StrotherJim Strother
I can gladly say that Vue Mastery took a great part in me finding a job using Vue today.
Nicolás JeremíasNicolás Jeremías
Vue Mastery is absolutely the best place to learn Vue, from your first version to advanced techniques. Instructors are brilliant, material is laid out perfectly for easy comprehension, and videos are high quality. I've purchased a handful of other courses and they don't even come close to Vue Mastery. Thank you guys for putting together these awesome courses!
William C.William C.
Vue Mastery has given me a better understanding of how Vue.js works under the hood. I've been able to take the lessons I've learned and apply them to my everyday development. Not just the best practices, but why things work the way they do. And how to adapt my applications for future use cases. Vue Mastery is a must to any developer who is interested in learning more about Vue.js.
J.D.HJ.D.H
Vue Mastery has been a monumental resource for my journey into Vue.js. The videos get you building something right away that’s a useable real-world project. Due to that, I’ve got a firm grasp on Vue concepts after just a few courses and builds. I am super glad I subscribed.
TomTom
They take what can seem complicated and break it down into easy-to-understand chunks of knowledge. This is one of the best investments in my coding education I've ever made.
Jim StrotherJim Strother
I can gladly say that Vue Mastery took a great part in me finding a job using Vue today.
Nicolás JeremíasNicolás Jeremías
Vue Mastery is absolutely the best place to learn Vue, from your first version to advanced techniques. Instructors are brilliant, material is laid out perfectly for easy comprehension, and videos are high quality. I've purchased a handful of other courses and they don't even come close to Vue Mastery. Thank you guys for putting together these awesome courses!
William C.William C.
Vue Mastery has given me a better understanding of how Vue.js works under the hood. I've been able to take the lessons I've learned and apply them to my everyday development. Not just the best practices, but why things work the way they do. And how to adapt my applications for future use cases. Vue Mastery is a must to any developer who is interested in learning more about Vue.js.
J.D.HJ.D.H

Want Vue Pro Tips?

Get important Vue knowledge and occasional special offers delivered to your inbox.